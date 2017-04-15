National

April 15, 2017 9:32 AM

Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters

By BILL BARROW and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
MARIETTA, Ga.

Republicans are trying to prevent a massive upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district on Tuesday.

Democrats have rallied behind a 30-year-old former congressional staffer fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump and an $8 million fundraising haul.

Tuesday's primary includes 18 candidates: 11 Republicans, five Democrats and two independents. Republicans concede that Democrat Jon Ossoff will probably lead vote totals. They hope to force a June runoff with the GOP's top candidate by keeping Ossoff below 50 percent of the vote.

Both parties have dispatched paid field staffers, and a Republican political action committee backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan has spent more than $2 million pounding Ossoff.

The Georgia primary comes a week after Republicans sweated out a closer-than-expected special congressional victory in Kansas.

