National

April 17, 2017 2:08 AM

Residents urged to be on alert for Facebook murder suspect

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they say shot and killed an elderly passerby and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.

Thirty-seven-year-old Steve Stephens is wanted on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

In a statement early Monday, police warned residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a separate video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people. Police say they have not verified any other shootings or deaths.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

