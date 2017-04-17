National

April 17, 2017 4:31 AM

Authorities: Georgia officer shoots suspect who shot at him

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ga.

Police in northern Georgia say an officer shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on him.

News outlets report the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting between Sgt. Jeff Scott and 46-year-old Stephen Frank Nichols on Sunday in Auburn. The shooting left Nichols in serious condition.

Authorities say a woman told Officer Billy Willis that Nichols has run into a wooded area behind her home. Scott searched the area and found Nichols. Police say Nichols provided false identifying information.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers says Nichols drew a gun and fired at the officer. Scott was unharmed and returned fire, striking Nichols multiple times.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos