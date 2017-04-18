Prison workers sue state of Delaware over inmate riot

The family of a guard killed during a prison riot and five other officers who survived the inmate uprising are accusing the state of Delaware of ignoring security and staffing problems.
Their federal lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the state has failed in its obligation to provide adequate staffing and safe working environments within Delaware's prisons.
Defendants include former governors Ruth Ann Minner and Jack Markell, Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps, and three former commissioners.
In February, inmates took four correctional workers hostage at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, setting off a nearly 20-hour standoff during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.
The siege ended after two other guards were released, three others escaped and tactical teams broke through and rescued a female counselor.
