April 18, 2017 6:15 PM

President George H.W. Bush hospitalized again, but spokesman says he is OK

By Brian Murphy

President George H.W. Bush is back in a Houston hospital, but is doing well, his spokesman told several media outlets Tuesday.

Bush, 92, is “already well on the path to recovery and going home” from Methodist Hospital, his spokesman Jim McGrath told KHOU.

Bush has been hospitalized since Friday for observation becuase of a persistent cough, the Associated Press reported. McGrath told the AP that Bush had a “mild case of pneumonia.”

Bush “is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength,” the AP reported.

NBC News reported that McGrath said, “He is OK. He’s going to be great.”

Bush was hospitalized for two weeks in January for pnuemonia. He missed Donald Trump’s inauguration, but wrote a letter to the incoming president apologizing for not being there.

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for (wife) Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas,” Bush wrote in a letter dated Jan. 10. “But we will be with you and the country in spirit.”

George and Barbara Bush were honored at the Super Bowl in Houston in February.

On April 9, President Bill Clinton posted a picture on Twitter after visiting with Bush.

