April 19, 2017 7:52 AM

EPA chief to tour lead-contaminated Indiana housing complex

The Associated Press
EAST CHICAGO, Ind.

The leader of the Environmental Protection Agency is scheduled to tour an Indiana public-housing complex where roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated because of lead contamination.

Administrator Scott Pruitt will join Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb in East Chicago.

Some environmental advocates are calling Wednesday's visit a first major test of Pruitt's leadership.

Pruitt has criticized the EPA for overreach and President Donald Trump's administration has taken steps to roll back environmental regulations. Also, Trump has proposed eliminating EPA's budget by nearly one-third.

Residents and the Natural Resources Defense Council are calling for more support and testing. The EPA workers union wants a separate meeting with Pruitt.

Officials say two dozen families remain at the 45-year-old complex, which was built on a site once occupied by a lead-products factory.

