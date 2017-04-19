National

Police search for man who ripped hijab off Muslim girl

The Associated Press
DUNWOODY, Ga.

Police are searching for a man accused of ripping the headscarf off a Muslim teenager at a mall north of Atlanta..

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2oNgo91) the 14-year-old girl was walking with a group of people Monday night at Perimeter Mall when a stranger approached and snatched her hijab, while yelling "terrorist" before fleeing.

Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan says in a news release police have labeled the case an assault.

The George chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. CAIR-Georgia Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell says the attack has shaken the family of the victim, whose identity has not been released. He says the family will not press charges if the man comes forward and apologizes.

