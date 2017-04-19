National

April 19, 2017 11:08 AM

The Latest: Florida state senator apologizes for racial slur

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida state senator who used racial slurs and obscene insults during an after-hours conversation with other lawmakers is being stripped of his chairmanship.

Senate President Joe Negron removed Republican Sen. Frank Artiles as chairman of the Communications, Energy and Public Utilities Committee on Wednesday.

Artiles, a Cuban-American, was expected to publicly apologize for the insults hurled at African-American Democratic Sens. Perry Thurston and Audrey Gibson at a private club near the Capitol on Monday night.

He used a variation of the "n-word" during a private conversation at the Governors Club.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos