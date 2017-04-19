National

April 19, 2017 2:03 PM

APNewsBreak: Grand jury won't indict officer who shot at car

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a South Carolina police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week. The document doesn't say why authorities thought Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper should be charged in the 2016 shooting.

A video showed Cooper stepping in front of the car as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon attempted to turn around and drive off in the Columbia suburb.

State police training tells officers not to step in front of a vehicle or fire after it has moved past.

Prosecutors and Forest Acres police didn't return phone calls Wednesday.

Gallmon was wounded and is suing police.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos