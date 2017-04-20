National

April 20, 2017 12:24 AM

Harvard honors a famous grad _ JFK _ with special symposium

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Harvard University is honoring one of its most famous graduates — John F. Kennedy — with a symposium marking the 100th anniversary of the slain president's birth.

Harvard hosts the John F. Kennedy Centennial Symposium on Thursday. Former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who is Kennedy's only surviving child, is among the featured speakers.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is also among the speakers. So is Maria Shriver, a journalist and daughter of the former president's sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

The daylong series will focus on the late president's priorities and how they remain relevant today. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917, in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.

