National

April 20, 2017 12:35 AM

Police find alligator at Philadelphia fire scene

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Animal control officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a small alligator was found at the scene of a fire.

Police found the alligator Wednesday night after firefighters put out a blaze at a building in the city.

Police initially asked for help from a nonprofit that provides support to families with pets after a fire. The group told KYW-TV that they don't take in those types of animals and referred the case to Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team.

WTXF-TV reports the alligator is between 18 and 24 inches long and was found inside a fish tank.

Two people were treated for minor injuries after the fire. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

