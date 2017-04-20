National

AP-NORC Poll: Black teens most active on social media apps

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK Associated Press

Teenagers and their technology are inseparable, but a new poll shows black teens are the most likely to have access to smartphones — which could explain why they're the biggest and most frequent users of mobile-friendly social media apps Snapchat and Instagram.

A survey released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research explored teens' social media use and its relationship to race and class.

The poll finds that nearly 9 in 10 black teenagers use Snapchat, compared with just over 7 in 10 whites. A third of black teens say they use Instagram almost constantly, compared to about 1 in 5 white teens who responded similarly.

Among black teens, 95 percent have access to a smartphone, compared with 89 percent of whites and 86 percent of Hispanics.

