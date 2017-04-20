National

April 20, 2017 9:39 AM

Search for missing hikers in Grand Canyon being scaled back

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.

Grand Canyon National Park officials are scaling back a search for two missing hikers swept down a stream below the North Rim.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says the search for 62-year-old LouAnn Merrell and her 14-year-old stepgrandson, Jackson Standefer, will continue Thursday with the use of a helicopter, drone and motorized inflatable raft.

Martin says ground teams no longer will be used because they've now checked areas that they can reach on foot.

A statement released by the hikers' families says they support the decision to scale back the search and thank all those involved in the effort.

The hikers have been missing since late Saturday when they lost their footing while crossing a stream during a multi-day hike in a remote area of the canyon.

