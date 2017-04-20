She helped accused rampage shooter escape after the first killing, affidavit says

After a security guard was killed at Motel 6, an acquaintance of Kori Ali Muhammad tried to take evidence from the scene, but was stopped by hotel security and a witness, according to Fresno police detective’s affidavit made public Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Lisa Renee Martin, 53, was taken into custody on a felony charge of being an accessory after the April 13 killing of security guard Carl Allen Williams III for “failing to comply with officers’ orders and refusing to identify the shooter by name or destination,” the affidavit says.

As of Thursday morning, however, Martin was no longer in Fresno County Jail.

With Martin’s help, the shooter escaped the police dragnet. Fresno police detective Bartlett Ledbetter

Homicide detective Bartlett Ledbetter’s affidavit gives a detailed description of the events leading up to the killing of Williams – a crime captured by the motel’s security cameras – and accuses Martin of trying to leave the Blackstone Avenue motel with evidence.

After the killing, the affidavit says, Martin barricaded herself into a motel room. Police then had to kick in the door to get inside.

Inside the room, the affidavit says, police found a backpack, which contained documents with the name “Kori Ali Muhammad” and “four revolver speed loaders with live .357 caliber bullets.”

“After comparing Muhammad’s DMV and social media photographs with the motel’s security camera footage, there is no doubt Muhammad is the murderer,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit gives this account of Williams’ murder:

Police were dispatched to Motel 6 at 11:11 p.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls. Officers found Williams unconscious in front of the motel office. “He had been shot three or more times (front, back and side),” the affidavit says.

Williams was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 12:55 a.m.

According to motel staff, Martin and her friend, identified in the affidavit as Muhammad, were being evicted because they refused to pay an extra visitor fee.

Williams, who was unarmed, “responded to the motel to help another security guard” with the eviction, the affidavit says.

While Williams was talking to Martin, “the African American male suspect pulled out a revolver from his waistline and without provocation shot decedent three or more times,” the affidavit says.

“The shooting (murder) was in cold blood,” the affidavit says.

The motel’s security camera captured the shooter’s face, clothing and revolver. It also captured “Martin witnessing the shooting and trying to leave the motel with the suspected evidence,” the affidavit says.

Martin tried to flee, but hotel security and a witness stopped her. Initially, Martin said she did not know the gunman, but she later said the suspect was her daughter’s friend.

Martin then returned to her room. When police went to the room, she refused to let them in and cursed them, the affidavit says. Police then busted the door to gain entry.

Ledbetter writes: “With Martin’s help, the shooter escaped the police dragnet.”

Police later learned Muhammad ran to a nearby 7-Eleven, climbed onto the roof and watched as investigators searched the Motel 6 and interviewed witnesses. He waited on the rooftop all night and climbed down in the morning once he realized police had left, then hid in a trash container at a nearby school, police Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday.

The detective’s affidavit was written in support of a warrant to download information from three cell phones that belonged to Martin and Muhammad. It is not yet known what evidence police recovered from the download.

Muhammad, 39, also is accused of killing Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis; Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno; and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno, in a shooting rampage on Tuesday near downtown Fresno.

Muhammed, 39, is black. All of his victims were white. Police Chief Jerry Dyer has said the killings were fueled by Muhammad’s hatred of white people.

The District Attorney’s Office is expected to file charges Thursday against Muhammad.

This story will be updated.