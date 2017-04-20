National

April 20, 2017 8:00 PM

Ex-Iowa official says she took "don't ask, don't tell" stand

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer
DES MOINES, Iowa

The former top female athletic administrator at the University of Iowa says she functioned with a "don't ask, don't tell" mentality while maintaining a decade-long relationship with the Hawkeyes' field hockey coach that ultimately led to her dismissal from the department.

Jane Meyer testified Thursday at her discrimination trial in Des Moines that she feared she'd never achieve her goal of becoming a Division I athletic director as an "out lesbian."

Meyer says, "You have to be very careful with your personal life unless you're heterosexual."

Meyer is alleging workplace discrimination and is seeking damages for pay and emotional distress.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is expected to testify Friday.

