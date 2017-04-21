National

April 21, 2017

Florida man accused of bashing father's skull, killing him

OVIEDO, Fla.

A 34-year-old Florida man faces a first-degree murder charge after police say he used a blunt object to bash his father's skull.

Chandler Belaston was arrested Thursday and is expected to make a first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Local news outlets report police found Jean Belaston's body April 13 on the floor of his home in Oviedo, which is a suburb of Orlando.

Oviedo police Lt. Heather Capetillo says there was a large amount of blood around his body and a pair of black pants covered his face. Police believe a crowbar was used in the attack as well as a large blade, such as a machete.

Police haven't released a motive for the killing.

Chandler Belaston is being held without bond. Records don't list an attorney.

