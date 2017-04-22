National

April 22, 2017 12:40 PM

Assault charge dropped in punch outside Trump campaign rally

The Associated Press
ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against a 73-year-old man who police say hit a woman outside of a Donald Trump campaign rally in North Carolina last September.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told the Citizen-Times of Asheville (http://avlne.ws/2oTJK7k ) that the case was dismissed after prosecutors spoke to the victim, 69-year-old Shirley Teter.

Teter initially told police she was punched in the face outside of the Trump rally. Williams wouldn't say why his office decided not to press the case. His office's court filing cites "prosecutorial discretion."

A lawyer for Richard Campbell said the man had poor eyesight and was trying to brush off someone who touched his back when he hit Teter.

Charges against three other people arrested outside the same rally have also been dismissed.

