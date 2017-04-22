National

April 22, 2017 11:12 PM

Man working on NFL draft stage falls, is injured

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Authorities say a man working on the stage for next week's NFL draft in Philadelphia was injured when he fell 30 feet from the roof.

Philadelphia police say the 27-year-old man fell around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. His injuries were not disclosed.

The three-day event is being held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft's first round begins on Thursday. It concludes on Saturday.

More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in activities at the NFL Draft Experience, which will include a museum, virtual reality games and a replica locker room.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos