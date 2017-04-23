5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 2:07 Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 1:13 Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:54 Sons of Confederate Veterans plans York County rally to support flag in courtroom 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com