She has Down syndrome and wanted a fairy tale prom. He made it happen

The “cheesy” prom proposal that warmed millions of hearts last month took flight on Saturday night as a Newton, Kan., high school student and his friend’s younger sister got a ride to the dance in a Doritos helicopter.
Remember the #promposal that warmed our hearts? It's PROM night! @Doritos (+many others) making it extra awesome for @shardonwedel & Carlie pic.twitter.com/GTdQaGsjEP— Deedee Sun (@KWCHDeedee) April 23, 2017
Shaedon Wedel and Carson Wittman initially planned to both take Carson’s 15-year-old sister, Carlie, to prom in Newton. But after her brother started dating someone, Shaedon decided he would take Carlie himself, The Hutchinson News reported in March.
Shaedon says Carlie, who has Down syndrome, “wants to be Cinderella, and I want that for her.”
A video of the “promposal” showed Shaedon with flowers and a custom-made shirt that reads: “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but ... I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?”
Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3— Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017
Doritos and others took notice and stepped in to make their prom even more memorable.
A Wisconsin couple decided they wanted to complete the fairy tale evening and sent Carlie a gown fit for a princess.
And Doritos brought in two helicopters — one for Shaedon and Carlie and another for Carlie’s brother and his date, KWCH-12 reports.
“Woah! Look at em!” Shaedon said as the helicopters flew in, and Carlie jumped up with excitement.
“This is absolutely amazing, this is so cool,” Shaedon said. “Such a cool experience. Especially to do it with her though: to be able to have her this happy, it’s all I wanted.”
They arrived at the prom to cheering crowds.
And yes, Carlie also got a year’s worth of free Doritos.
Comments