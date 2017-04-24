Kenny G performs on a Delta flight as other airlines make headlines for bad service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 2:07 Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging 0:54 Sons of Confederate Veterans plans York County rally to support flag in courtroom Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life. Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful