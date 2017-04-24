4 arrested during marijuana ‘smoke-in’ protest at U.S. Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:50 Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Gathering to support marijuana legalization, advocates spoke about their experiences with cannabis before four lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2017. Josh Magness jmagness@mcclatchydc.com