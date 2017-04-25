National

April 25, 2017 9:31 AM

Confederate flag to hang at City Hall in Florida town

The Associated Press
BELLEVIEW, Fla.

A small Florida town plans to fly a Confederate flag at City Hall this week for Confederate History Day.

Town officials in Belleview, Florida, say they've heard no complaints from residents who find the flag objectionable. The flag will be raised to half-staff Wednesday as part of a ceremony by a local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Belleview, a town of about 5,000 residents, is located about 70 miles northwest of Orlando.

Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski told the Ocala Star-Banner (http://bit.ly/2q9YmNK) that Confederate History Day is historically important to the town.

The Confederate flag is offensive to many African Americans, and its hanging at government buildings has been the subject of intense debate.

