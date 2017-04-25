National

April 25, 2017 11:10 AM

NC Republicans override gov's veto in latest partisan clash

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Republican lawmakers have voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that reduces his authority over state elections, the latest partisan clash in North Carolina over laws that chip away at executive branch power.

The House completed the override Tuesday, a day after the Senate cast a similar vote. The fight likely isn't over — Cooper has threatened to sue over the new law, which takes effect early next week.

The bill creates a combined elections and ethics board with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. A court already has overturned a similar law approved just before he took office. Republicans argue the new law addresses the constitutional concerns of judges.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos