‘I’ve never been this celebrated in my whole life,’ 80-year-old veteran says

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden

VIDEO: Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab

Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season

0:35