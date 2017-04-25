America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 1:14 Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department