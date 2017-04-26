If a man removes a condom without consent during sex, should it be a crime?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

0:50 York County visitors group head suspended for a week without pay after theft charge

4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident

3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day