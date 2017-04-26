Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 0:50 York County visitors group head suspended for a week without pay after theft charge 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 1:29 Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com