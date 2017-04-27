Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 0:27 York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful