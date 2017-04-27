When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:32 Parents of children touched inappropriately at Fort Mill day care say kids forever changed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com