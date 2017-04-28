National

April 28, 2017 8:12 PM

Grand Canyon: Found body likely teenage boy from Tennessee

The Associated Press
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.

The Grand Canyon National Park says that a body that was found on Friday is likely of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago while in the bottom of the canyon during a family trip.

Jackson Standefer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was crossing a creek on April 15 when he and his step-grandmother, LouAnn Merrell, lost their footing and were swept away.

Park rangers spent days searching with a helicopter, ground crew, drone and motorized inflatable boat. The search was scaled back last week.

The park says the body was found by a commercial river trip. It was transported by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner, which will confirm identification.

LouAnn Merrell, the wife of Merrell Boot Co. co-founder Randy Merrell, has not been found. Merrell is from Utah.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos