Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star