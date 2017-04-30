These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:34 Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival 0:41 Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 0:22 St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill to host a high school this fall 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:29 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for festival tailgate party, fireworks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com