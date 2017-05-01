Chocolate milk heading back to school, thanks to Trump and Congress

Chocolate milk is coming back on the school lunch menu.

So is white bread and saltier food.

Several paragraphs tucked into in a massive 1,665-page government spending bill released on Monday would relax Obama-era nutrition standards for school lunches.

On page 101 of the spending bill due for congressional votes later this week, the Secretary of Agriculture is directed to allow states to grant schools exemptions so they can serve flavored, low-fat milk and bread products that are not whole grain rich.

The massive spending bill, which keeps most of the federal government funded through Sept. 30, also would push back deadlines for schools to meet lower sodium levels and prevent federal funds from paying salaries of any government officials to implement the nutrition standards.

The language only would apply to the 2017-2018 school year. But it mirrors changes to school lunch standards the Trump administration announced on Monday as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue signaled his intent to kick off a more extensive re-evaluation of the rules put in place under President Barack Obama.

“This announcement is the result of years of feedback from students, schools, and food service experts about the challenges they are facing in meeting the final regulations for school meals,” said Perdue, who signed a proclamation his department would let schools opt out of whole grain, sodium and requirements during a visit to Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia.

“If kids aren’t eating the food, and it’s ending up in the trash, they aren’t getting any nutrition – thus undermining the intent of the program,” Purdue said. He said school food rules cost districts and states an extra $1.22 billion in fiscal year 2015.

Finalized in 2012, healthier standards for school lunches were a signature Obama administration achievement. Then-First Lady Michelle Obama promoted them as part of her “Let’s Move” campaign against childhood obesity.

The rules restricted schools from serving high-sodium, sugary and higher-fat products, such as chocolate milk, and required them to serve more fresh fruits, vegetables and healthier items. Some school districts and cafeteria workers complained the rules are too costly and restrictive. Without more flexibility, they warned, they’d keep throwing away whole grains, fruits and vegetables that kids refuse to eat.

“All the way through this, the yardstick on the school lunch program was whether or not the kids were eating,” said Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts after joining Perdue and a group of 5th graders on Monday for lunch at the school in Virginia.

Providing more flexibility to school districts to serve food kids will eat has been a top priority for Roberts, who oversees the lunch program as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Over the past few years, the senator has toured schools in Kansas to sample meals and talk to students and administrators.

“The youngsters at school, they were not eating the meals, and then they would go down to some fast food place and eat twice as much as they would have eaten before,” Roberts said.

“We had kids sneaking into the school cafeterias with salt shakers and ketchup,” he added.

The senator said his staff worked with Perdue and the congressional committees in charge of agriculture appropriations to ensure that the language loosening school lunch rules made it into the 2017 spending bill.

Related stories from The Herald Schools are humiliating hungry kids to force their parents to pay the lunch bills

This is just the beginning, Roberts said.

“Personally I think we can do a lot more to make school lunches more palatable,” he said.

But Cecilia Muñoz, director of the White House domestic policy council under Obama, said the standards were starting to have a positive impact as trend lines in obesity among young children began to level out.

Muñoz said the Obama administration built a lot of flexibility into the rules to ensure school districts would be able to comply, and 99 percent of them have done so.

“By and large, these are regulations that are being implemented successfully,” she said.

The language in the omnibus, she said, is a legislative attempt to dismantle rules that can be hard to undo once they’re already in place.

“This looks like something that’s being done for the sake of industry at the expense of kids,” Muñoz said.

“It’s much harder to revoke a rule and its especially hard to revoke a rule when you’re fighting the science here,” she added. “It just opens your rulemaking up to litigation because you have to prove there’s a rational basis .... It’s going to be interesting what the rationale is going to be for adding more salt to foods or moving away from whole grains to more refined grains.”