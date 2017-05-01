‘Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Kids rescued from flipped car in flood waters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 0:44 Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:36 Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball? 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:41 Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch. Tom Mitchell via Storyful