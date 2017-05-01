National

May 01, 2017 11:28 PM

Colgate University warns of 'armed person' on campus

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, N.Y.

A private liberal arts college in New York is warning students of a possible "armed person" on campus.

Colgate University in Hamilton issued an alert on Twitter Monday night saying there was an armed person at the Coop and that law enforcement was searching the building. The school also told students to "find a safe space and remain indoors."

Campus safety officials later reported that no shots had been fired but the situation was still under investigation.

The university's website says the Coop is a center for student activities including dining.

The school is located southeast of Syracuse.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos