Country singers have it right: Alcohol can ease your pain, even better than pain meds

It’s the premise of many country western songs — and even a recent Justin Timberlake hit. You can drown your sorrows and dull the pain with alcohol.
The crooners, it turns out, had science on their side. A new study from the University of Greenwich in Britain, published in The Journal of Pain, found that three or four drinks (about .08 blood alcohol content, a level at which it is illegal to drive in the United States) led to a higher pain thresholds and lower pain intensity — and worked better than generic painkillers.
A higher blood alcohol content led to even higher pain thresholds and lower pain intensity.
“Taken together, findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain despite its potential consequences for long-term health,” the study’s authors wrote.
The study involved 404 participants.
“We think we have found strong evidence that alcohol is an effective painkiller. It can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol (generic Tylenol),” the head of the study Trevor Thompson told The Sun.
Of course, drinking to excess brings its own problems. About 18 million Americans have an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health. According to NIH, four drinks in a day are too many for men and three drinks in a day are too many for women.
