Trump's return to NYC to feature WWII ceremony, protests

President Donald Trump is coming home.
The born-and-bred New Yorker, whose image for decades was interwoven with his brash hometown, is making his first trip back to Manhattan since taking office, returning to New York City on Thursday to mark the anniversary of an important World War II battle by making a speech on a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked on the Hudson River.
But Trump is unlikely to get a friendly reception.
Several protests are planned across the city, including near the USS Intrepid and near his home at Trump Tower, threatening to snarl Manhattan's streets and produce images of a city rejecting its most famous native son.
