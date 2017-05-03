Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful