His rare voice took him from a McDonald’s drive-thru to standing room only crowds

Edgar Sanfeliz-Botta is graduating from Florida International University with a bachelor’s in music, but a few years ago he was a Cuban immigrant working in a McDonalds. Roberta David, a professional choral director, heard him sing and insisted he get a degree. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald