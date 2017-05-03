She lost 2 children in 6 weeks – 1 after a car accident and the other from despair

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:56 Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com