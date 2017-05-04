Wife the breadwinner? You’re more likely to get divorced unless husbands do this

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations

5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident

1:56 Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day

1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs

1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners