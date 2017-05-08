National

May 08, 2017 12:11 AM

Suspect in wrong-way crash seeks contact with child's mother

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont man accused of causing a crash that left five teenagers dead is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2qQsjCN ) 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin, of Williston, is expected to appear in court for a hearing on the matter on Monday.

Bourgoin is accused of driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 89 and causing multiple crashes on Oct. 8. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

He's asking the court to allow contact with the mother of his child so that she and the child can visit him in prison. Prosecutors oppose the request because she's a potential witness in the fatal crash case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos