AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, May 5, 2017, photo, a Chinese-made C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner took off on its maiden test flight, a symbolic milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market.
Andy Wong, Pool
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 1, 2017, photo, members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold umbrellas as they march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of workers rallied to demand better working conditions and urge companies to stop using temporary employees.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
In this May 1, 2017, photo, Taiwanese workers throw bean curd to performers dressed as Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and other officeholders during a Labor Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, May 1, 2017, as they demand better conditions for workers in Taiwan.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 1, 2017, photo, protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way to the U.S. Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called "Endo" or contractualization.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 1, 2017, photo, visitors are reflected on the protective glass as they watch ring-tailed lemurs at a zoo on the May Day holiday in Beijing. Millions of Chinese are taking advantage of the May Day holidays to visit popular tourist sites.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, photo, South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in from the Democratic Party raises his hands to his supporters during a presidential election campaign in Goyang, South Korea. South Koreans began early voting Thursday in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 1, 2017, photo, Tokyo gold jeweler Ginza Tanaka employee Momoko Marutani looks at the gold mask of Darth Vader in Tokyo. The life-size mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader will be up for sale for a hefty price of 154 million yen
$1.38 million). The 24-karat mask was created to mark the 40th anniversary since the release of the first Star Wars film.
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, photo, an Indian paramilitary soldier uses a sling to shoot glass marbles at Kashmiri protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Several anti-India protests erupted in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir after Friday prayers called by separatists against the massive anti-militant crackdown in southern Kashmir and the alleged use of force against student protesters.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, photo, a young Kashmiri protester throws stones at government forces during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Several anti-India protests erupted in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir after Friday prayers called by separatists against the massive anti-militant crackdown in southern Kashmir and the alleged use of force against student protesters.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo, relatives and friends comfort the wife late of Indian soldier Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, from 22 Sikh unit, at Vein Poin village, 42 kilometers
26 miles) south of Amritsar, India. Two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated Monday in an ambush by Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals, the Indian army said. But Pakistan denied any such attack, calling the Indian claims false.
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, photo, a small shrine with arches or "Torii" gates stand on the shore and out into the Ariake Sea in Tara, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Friday, May 5, 2017.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 1, 2017, photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the ceremonial reception of Erdogan at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India.
Manish Swarup
AP Photo
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, photo, workers build a large replica of the Statue of Liberty at a workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia. The sculpture which costs 170 million Rupiah
U.S $ 17,000) to make will be installed at a public park to attract visitors.
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, photo, a muslim protester shouts slogans during a protest against Jakarta's Christian Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia. Thousands of conservative Muslims took to the streets of the Indonesian capital to call for the jailing of the minority Christian governor who is on trial on charges of blaspheming the Quran.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
In this Saturday, April 29, 2017, photo, Buddhists carry lanterns in a parade during the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 3, in Seoul, South Korea.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
In this May 3, 2017, photo, a Buddha statue is displayed during an event to celebrate the birthday of Buddha in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, a Chinese honor guard member stands at attention as his ceremonial flag blows across his face before a welcome ceremony for Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
Comments