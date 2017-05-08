National

May 08, 2017 6:17 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

A Chinese-made C919 passenger jet took off on its first flight from Shanghai in a symbolic milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, a South Korean man watched a news report showing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un side by side on a TV screen following comments by Trump that he would be "honored" by a possible meeting.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, was celebrated across the region, with protesters facing off with police in Manila, trade union members carrying red umbrellas as they marched in Seoul, and visitors crowding the zoo in Beijing while enjoying the holiday.

Leading South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in was surrounded by supporters as he campaigned in Goyang during early voting.

A 24-karat gold Darth Vader mask priced at 154 million yen ($1.38 million) was displayed at a jeweler's showroom in Tokyo to mark the 40th anniversary since the release of the first Star Wars film.

An Indian paramilitary soldier used a slingshot to shoot glass marbles at protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Anti-India protests have continued against a massive anti-militant crackdown.

