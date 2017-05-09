National

May 09, 2017 6:29 AM

'I do:" Bride rolls down aisle in wheelchair, hospital gown

The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia couple had their hearts set on their wedding date and they weren't going to let a trip to the emergency room get in the way.

WSAZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2q0XOuV) reports that after months of planning, Kaitlin Adkins woke up on her wedding day feeling nauseated. Adkins, who's a diabetic, checked her blood sugar and was checked into the hospital Saturday. While Adkins was being treated, guests dressed for the wedding sat in the waiting room.

Adkins' fiance, Chris Graves, says they weren't going to let illness ruin their special day.

The couple said "I do" at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, where they both work.

Adkins rolled down the aisle in a wheelchair and hospital gown.

She says their wedding was one of a kind.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos