National

May 09, 2017 8:06 AM

Police: Woman shot after firing at deputy, trooper

The Associated Press
BUMPASS, Va.

Authorities in Virginia say a woman fired shots at law enforcement officers and was seriously injured when they returned fire.

News outlets report that it began when a Louisa County sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic violence call Monday. When the deputy arrived, state police say the 40-year-old woman fired at the deputy and then went inside a home.

After a state trooper arrived, officials say the woman walked toward the woods, ignoring commands to drop the gun, turned and fired. Police say the deputy and trooper returned fire, striking her. The woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured. The trooper and deputy are on administrative leave.

Police did not release the names or races of the woman, deputy or trooper.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos