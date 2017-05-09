Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 0:52 Therapy dog missing in Fort Mill 2:42 28 feral cats rescued from Guantanamo Bay headed to Lancaster 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:00 A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares