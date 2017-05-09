Evidence in hundreds of rape cases sat in a police freezer for years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 0:52 Therapy dog missing in Fort Mill 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 2:42 28 feral cats rescued from Guantanamo Bay headed to Lancaster 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:00 A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer