May 09, 2017 2:57 PM

Dove unveils bottles of body wash to match your body shape – and causes a lather

By Lisa Gutierrez

Dove, the company that celebrates diversity with its “Real Beauty” campaign, has a new way to promote that idea, this time in the shower.

Dove has released limited-edition “Real Beauty Bottles” for its body wash that are shaped like different body shapes — some slender, some round, some curvy, some straight up and down. The bottles are only available in the United Kingdom.

“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind – just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that,” Dove said in a statement to Fast Company.

The company quoted recent research from its own Global Beauty and Confidence Report that found 50 percent of women believe that social media put pressure on them to look a certain way.

The company’s “Real Beauty” efforts have fought that pressure for more than a decade. Through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, for instance, more than 625,000 teachers have given a self-esteem workshop to millions of students around the world.

Numerous videos on the Dove website and YouTube challenge and check people’s preconceived notions about what beauty is and why women are their own worst critics, among other issues related to body image.

The bottle campaign, created by Ogilvy London ad agency, brings the diversity of women’s body types to life in the form of plastic bottles.

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There is no one perfect shape,” the ad campaign says. “Real beauty breaks moulds.”

“The Real Beauty Bottles is one of those rare ideas which condenses decades of a brand’s legacy in 2 seconds,” Andre Laurentino of Ogilvy UK told Brandingmag.

“It’s deceivingly simple and quite nuanced: a message about our body conveyed by Dove bottles themselves, it cares for the physical and the emotional, and it brings brand essence and product design seamlessly together.”

The advertising community, including Ad Week, is applauding the campaign, calling it an “inspired packaging stunt.”

A few folks on social media agree.

But more people appear to be in a real lather over this.

