May 10, 2017 12:45 AM

Police: Theft suspect escaped on hood of getaway car

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a theft suspect who they say punched a police officer and jumped on top of a getaway car, riding to freedom on the vehicle's hood.

Joseph Diperso is accused of stealing power tools from a Home Depot in suburban Philadelphia on Saturday. Police say an off-duty Philadelphia officer confronted him in the parking lot. They say Diperso punched the officer and fled by jumping on a car driven by an accomplice.

Police say the 26-year-old Diperso is a suspect in other nearby retail thefts. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He's charged with theft, assault and disorderly conduct.

